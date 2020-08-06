'Cryptocurrency king' Priven Reddy sued for R200k over failed web project

In papers filed before the Verulam magistrate’s court, Pillay detailed how their nascent relationship had soured. He alleged that he and Reddy had met in May 2019, and cemented a shared business relationship to develop a web project called Brand Influencers.

The app would have been a web portal on which social media influencers register, and are then booked by brands.

He alleged that in terms of a memorandum of understanding, Reddy would drive the development of the web platform and, once operational, the pair would share the proceeds.

As to how the development would be funded, Pillay alleged that he and Reddy would have split the costs down the middle.

A month after they signed the deal, Pillay transferred R200,000 to Reddy in two tranches.

Pillay alleged “Kagiso Interactive and Reddy failed to present a user interface for approval, acceptance and sign-off before commencing with the development. This being a suspensive condition and the signing thereof would have initiated the process of development.

“Kagiso Interactive and Reddy failed to develop an application to the satisfaction of the plaintiff [Pillay] or any application at all.”