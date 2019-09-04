New cryptocurrency exchange opens for trading in SA next week

Nummi, South Africa’s newest cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform, is due to launch this month.

Users and traders will be able to buy, sell, exchange and trade Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Litecoin and NEO on the platform. Ethereum will be launched soon.

Nummi, plural for nummus, is a Latin term for the coins used in Roman and Byzantine times. Today, people can buy and trade digital coins using an exchange named after the coin used centuries ago.

Nummi’s mission is to become one of the leading and fast-growing crypto-exchange platforms in Africa and around the globe.

Low fees

Nummi is making it possible for everyone to become a part of this financial system, from where they can be empowered to buy and sell in the global online economy.

Nummi co-founder and CEO Teboho Busa says: “The real intent of cryptocurrency was to free people from controlled financial systems that charged high transactional and monthly fees, but I have now realised that even the existing exchanges we have in South Africa are going back to what we were supposed to be freed from - high fees. That’s why at Nummi we decided to drop our fees.”

Busa is an expert in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading. He is an investor, and a blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiast.

Referral programme

Nummi has a unique referral programme that allows users to earn commission on every trade they make by referring family and friends.

Busa says: “We are the first exchange to share our profits with users and traders. When our users register, they receive referral links they can share with family and friends. We pay up to 25% for all ZAR trades on every trade executed by their referrals. We pay for every trade made. It is not just a one-time referral program. No exchange in South Africa does that.”

Nummi also pays commission on trading fees for all crypto trades.

“Our ZAR trading fees are 0.7%. We share up to 25% of that with our users, meaning our actual fee is about 0.50%. Our crypto-trading fees are 0.35% and we share 25% of that with our users. We therefore end up with 0.26%.”

To learn more about the Nummi referral programme visit the website.

Security

Nummi developers spent three years creating the platform, making sure it’s safe and secure for its users. Using two-factor authentication adds that extra layer of security that provides users the assurance to confidently trade on Nummi.

September launch

Nummi is launching in South Africa on September 9 when you can register, add a profile and upload your KYC (Know Your Customer) documents. Wallets for deposits and withdrawals are available from September 16, and trading starts on September 21.

Currently, you can use Nummi in SA for exchange in local currency, but users from all over the world can participate in crypto to crypto trades on Nummi’s platform.

It has plans to launch FIAT currency in other countries in the near future, so look out world for this new and ambitious exchange.

This article was paid for by Nummi