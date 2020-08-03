Relief for the deaf after face shields donation

A donation of 50 face shield masks for deaf people in and around East London will assist in the deaf community's added struggle to communicate since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Buffalo Deaf Association (BDA) co-ordinated the donation from Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) after noting the challenges experienced by those who were deaf.

Wearing of face masks is now a legal requirement for all South Africans, which creates an obstacle to communication for the deaf.

Pumelele Jemane, who was born deaf, said wearing cloth masks created serious challenges for deaf people as communication with their deaf peers and the general public relied on lip reading and decoding of messages through facial expression.

He said the face shields would assist a great deal in effective communication and sign language decoding.

BDA chair Nomvuzo Luwaca, who was behind the donation of the shields to deaf people at the City Hall in East London on Saturday, said: "They have serious challenges and are going through a lot."

Luwaca's late sister, Winiwe Ntshangase, was born deaf and she is the reason Luwaca formed the East London-based non-profit organisation which is affiliated with the SA National Deaf Association and whose aim is to integrate deaf people into society.