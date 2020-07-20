Noqobo Bongoza shines in civil engineering

Noqobo Bongoza is one of the few women in civil engineering who are breaking down barriers to make it in this male-dominated industry.

According to the Engineering Council of South Africa annual report of 2018/2019, out of its 34,492 engineers, only 2,328 were females.

The 40-year-old was recently recognised during the International Women in Engineering Day last month. The day is celebrated each year to recognise the valuable contribution of women in the engineering field and to encourage more young women to consider careers in engineering.

Bongoza was announced as a finalist in the category of Engineering Professional of the Year at the South African Professional Services Awards (Sapsa) in the same month the day is celebrated worldwide.

Bongoza, who grew up in Idutywa, Eastern Cape, joined the engineering world in 2004 as the project manager for Hatch infrastructure group.

She is currently an assistant project manager to Metsi a Senqu-Khubelu Consultants, a joint venture between South African and Lesotho engineering consultants.

She obtained her national diploma in civil engineering and bachelor of technology degree in water engineering.

Bongoza said to be recognised as one of the international women in engineering was such an important honour for her.

"I am one of the few women in the male-dominated environment which proves that it is not gender that matters, but the ability to do the work.