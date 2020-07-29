Court ruling means higher than expected electricity price increases are in store

Electricity tariffs may be increased by 10% next year instead of the 5.22% approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) after a court ruling against the regulator.

The issue dates back to government's R23bn per annum bailout for Eskom which the regulator had subtracted from the tariff determination, in effect subsidising consumers, said energy expert Anton Eberhard.

“Combined with other court decisions, we’re in for steep tariff hikes,” he said.

Another expert, Chris Yelland cautioned the ruling paved the way for “massive” increases for at least the next three years.

Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela said the regulator “is currently studying the judgment and will advise on the way forward in due course'.

Tuesday's judgment follows Nersa's acknowledgment of procedural unfairness in Eskom’s fourth Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD4) for the 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years concerning the inclusion of the R23bn government grant without allowing Eskom to submit its representation in line with the National Energy Regulator Act, read with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, Hlebela said.