Teachers and pupils in tears as land protesters gut their new school

Two schools and a municipal refuse truck were set alight in Joe Slovo Park, Milnerton, Cape Town, in protests believed to relate to land occupations, targeting vacant land along Freedom Way.

On Wednesday, Sinenjongo High School hall was petrol bombed, destroying all the equipment and furniture stored in the hall as the school had sought to make space in classrooms to adhere to Covid-19 physical distancing rules.

On Tuesday, protesters torched a municipal refuse truck.

On Monday, protesters petrol bombed the library at Marconi Beam Primary School, also gutting a grade 5 classroom. The deputy principal, Lumka Boya, estimates books and sports equipment worth R400,000 went up in the blaze.

On Wednesday, Sinenjongo High principal Khuselwa Nopote stopped pupils from staging a protest, telling them that "you can’t fight wrong with wrong”.

Pupils had placards which read: “The life of a black child matters”, “No place for arsonists in Joe Slovo”, “Stop destroying our schools”, and “Never back down #Sizofunda sipase [We’ll learn and pass]”.