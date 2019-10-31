Country is in a serious crisis

When a lion's cage made of steel bars and wires is weakened due to wear, it's a demanding task to renovate it.

But when the cage has already fallen down, there is danger to your life. The former situation can be said to be challenging while the latter is critical; and that's where we find ourselves in SA - both economically and politically.

In the recent meeting between South Africa's businesswomen and President Cyril Ramaphosa, he urged them never to keep quiet but to speak out about any wrongdoing. But when Thabiso Zulu blew the whistle on the assassination of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, he was shot and wounded at the weekend.

In the same meeting, Ramaphosa said he was frustrated that service providers are not paid timeously. But who is to blame if his ministers are doing nothing? Water crisis, electricity crisis, unemployment crisis and many other crises ... we are in danger!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale