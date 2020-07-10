Solidarity fund gives R405m for 'critical medical equipment'

The Covid-19 solidarity fund has set aside a further R405m for “critical health-care equipment” in public hospitals in Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng on Wednesday was confirmed as the official Covid-19 epicentre in SA, overtaking the Western Cape. The Eastern Cape is third.

Among the equipment that will be bought are hospital beds, ventilators and high-flow oxygen devices.

In a statement, the fund said: “The national health response is being phased and co-ordinated across the provinces, in line with projected demand for health services. These are based on the epidemiological modelling of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in each of these provinces. The strategy involves the activation of additional hospital beds at various acuity levels, as well as the provision of field hospital capacity, through both reallocation and procurement of resources.

“The predicted demand is for more than 100,000 general ward beds and more than 26,000 critical-care beds at the peak of the pandemic.”