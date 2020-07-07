Company accused of overcharging for sanitisers pays R500,000 no-fault fine

The Competition Tribunal has confirmed three settlement agreements in relation to companies accused of charging excessive prices for hand sanitisers and face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest settlement agreements bring to 23 the number of agreements that have been confirmed as orders of the Competition Tribunal since April.

In the latest case, Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 fine after it was accused by the Competition Commission of charging excessive prices for hand sanitisers.

In terms of its settlement with the commission, Caprichem also undertook to donate R100,000 to the Solidarity Fund.

In addition, the manufacturer and supplier of chemicals in Cape Town agreed that its gross profit margin on 5-litre hand sanitisers will not exceed an agreed to maximum percentage for the duration of the national state of disaster.

The commission alleged Caprichem charged excessive prices for its 5-litre variant of hand sanitisers from March 16. Caprichem did not admit to any contravention.