WATCH | Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike

Masuku said he was confident that Tshwane would be able to cater for any eventuality.

“For the past two months we have been visiting facilities that we will be using as a department. All our municipalities across the province have been preparing land that will be used for burials. We still have a good opportunity to manage how the peak treats us,” he said.

“The statistics have indicated that there is a 15%-30% increase in deaths from last year ... we also have other causes of death but we are seeing the pressure in the system generally.

“We will be going to other parts of the province to make sure that this part of the health system is also ready for any eventuality,” he said.