'We should not expose our elderly mothers and fathers to the virus': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dedicated his weekly newsletter to South Africans who are vulnerable to Covid-19.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans on Monday to keep away from their elderly loved ones to save their lives.

This comes as the country's death toll is just under 3,200.

“For those fortunate enough to have an elderly parent or grandparent still alive, not being able to spend time with them has been one of the most difficult parts of the lockdown,” he wrote. “For millions of senior citizens, social activities like meeting friends and family and attending religious services and stokvel and burial society meetings are the mainstay of their lives.

“Because of social distancing regulations, most of these activities have been curtailed, potentially leaving them feeling socially isolated and lonely. And leaving their loved ones anxious for their wellbeing.”