Crowd flees with pop star's body to halt 'disrespectful' lockdown funeral in Kenya

Hundreds of Kenyans defied tear gas and riot police on Friday to carry off the body of a popular singer, trying to prevent a swift burial under rules for suspected coronavirus cases which the crowd said would be disrespectful.

Mourners and fans of Bernard Obonyo, whose stage name is Abenny Jachiga, swarmed the cemetery, preventing the singer's funeral from taking place in Kisumu city in western Kenya.

The region has a tradition of lavish, well-attended funerals, but rules imposed for suspected cases of COVID-19 infection require bodies to be buried within 24 hours of death with only five relatives in attendance.