Man accused of killing six people in Soweto hostel awaits bail

The man accused of carrying out a mass-murder at a Soweto hostel that left six men dead will have to wait until July 24 for his bail plea to be heard.

Sipho Mabasa, 25, is facing charges of murder, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition after he was arrested for allegedly murdering six men at Jabulani hostel on June 7. Mabasa was scheduled to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday, but his matter was diverted to the Lenasia magistrate's court.

This was after the Protea magistrate's court was closed due to decontamination as a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the matter was postponed in absentia. Sowetan previously reported that Mabasa allegedly told the police that the massacre was part of an ongoing feud between groups of men from Ladysmith and Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement made to the police, Mabasa said he was part of a three-man crew that ambushed seven other men who were sitting inside a shack at the Soweto hostel on June 7. Six of the victims were killed during the shooting, while one man survived with injuries.More than 30 cartridges were found on the scene, where a blood-stained floor bore testimony to the killings.

Mabasa's two accomplices are still at large as police attempt to trace their whereabouts. Mabasa allegedly told the police that the mass shooting was planned a few days before the massacre.

According to the police statement, the cause of the incident was an argument between one of Mabasa's two accomplices and homeboys with one of the men who were killed during the attack. Mabasa also claimed that he was not clear on the specifics of the argument.He told police that the argument escalated and led to threats of shooting between the two groups. Mabasa told police that he was fetched from his place of residence in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, to carry out the shooting on June 7.