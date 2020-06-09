South Africa

Six people killed as gunmen open fire in Soweto hostel complex

By staff reporter - 09 June 2020 - 12:29
At least three gunmen are being sought by police after the fatal shootings in Soweto.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A shooting spree at the Jabulani hostel complex in Soweto has claimed the lives of six people, and left a seventh person wounded.

Captain Kay Makubela said on Tuesday police are searching for at least three suspects.

The shooting occurred on Monday night at about 11pm.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the victims were in a shack within the Jabulani hostel precinct when three men armed with handguns and rifles started shooting at the structure from different positions.

Five people died at the scene and a sixth person succumbed to wounds sustained during the attack.

A seventh victim is receiving treatment in hospital.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, Makubela said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call crime stop on 086 00 10111. Information can also be provided via the MySAPSApp. Callers can remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

-TimesLIVE

