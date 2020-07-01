'Tough times' as 7 teachers, 3 pupils among 15 Covid-19 deaths in Eastern Cape schools

Three pupils, eight educators and four non-teaching staff have died of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape's education sector, the province's education department said on Wednesday.

Of the educators, seven were teachers and one a deputy principal.

“The Eastern Cape education department wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the families of those that have succumbed to Covid-19 in our province and sector,” said spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani.

The deceased deputy principal was identified as David Sello of Lingelethu Primary School. He died two days after testing positive for the virus, said Pulumani.