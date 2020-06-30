Limited train services to resume in Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape

Limited train services will start in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng on Wednesday.

Trains will run at limited capacity in order to comply with social distancing regulations of the national lockdown.

In Gauteng, one corridor will open between Pienaarspoort in Mamelodi and Bosman stations in Pretoria inner city.

At Pienaarspoort, only 180 tickets will be sold and the first trains will depart at 5am in each direction.

On arrival, commuters will be sanitised and then they will move to the ticket sale office where social distancing on the floor has been marked.

After every ticket sale, the sale point will be sanitised by cleaners.