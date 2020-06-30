Limited train services to resume in Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape
Limited train services will start in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng on Wednesday.
Trains will run at limited capacity in order to comply with social distancing regulations of the national lockdown.
In Gauteng, one corridor will open between Pienaarspoort in Mamelodi and Bosman stations in Pretoria inner city.
At Pienaarspoort, only 180 tickets will be sold and the first trains will depart at 5am in each direction.
On arrival, commuters will be sanitised and then they will move to the ticket sale office where social distancing on the floor has been marked.
After every ticket sale, the sale point will be sanitised by cleaners.
Commuters will then move to the platforms where marshals will be waiting to usher them to marked spaces where they will stand.
After boarding the train, commuters will sit on the unmarked seats and those standing will have spots where they can stand.
No one will be allowed on the station premises without a face mask.
The corridor which will be opened in Gauteng normally transports 100,000 commuters, but it will only take 11,000.
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been forced to use diesel-powered train along Pienaarspoort and Bosman due to vandalism of infrastructure which has been taking place during the national lockdown.
Prasa wanted to reopen train service in June, but transport minister Fikele Mbalula stopped the process, arguing that the agency was not yet ready.
The portfolio committee on transport in the Gauteng legislature also shared the same sentiment.
On Tuesday morning, Mbalula inspected the readiness of the agency along the corridor opening in Gauteng.
"From what I've seen, it looks good. The devil is in the implementation tomorrow," Mbalula said.
Two corridors will open in the Eastern Cape, one in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape.
