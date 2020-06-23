South Africa

Use electricity sparingly pleads Eskom as 'unplanned breakdowns' hit three power stations

By Staff Reporter - 23 June 2020 - 17:57
Eskom has urged South Africans to curb their use of electricity while the country's power system is 'severely constrained'.
Power utility Eskom on Tuesday pleaded with South Africans to reduce electricity usage as three stations were hit by "unplanned breakdowns".

Eskom said two units at Kendal power station, and one at each of the Majuba and Lethabo stations were affected. On top of this, units at Duvha and Tutuka stations had "not returned to service as expected".

As a result, the power system was "severely constrained".

"Eskom has 31,000MW total capacity available to meet demand tonight [Tuesday]. While we expect some units to return to service soon, this situation may persist until the weekend.

"We urge the public to reduce consumption by switching off non-essential appliances in order to maintain the integrity of the system," Eskom said.

