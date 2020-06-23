SA childcare association takes government to court over re-opening of ECD centres

The SA childcare association is today taking government to court over the re-opening on early childhood development centres and partial care facilities.

The association will join Solidarity that already had an application before the Pretoria High court as the friends of court.

On Monday the department of social development announced through their circular that early childhood development educators and staff members involved may return to work. However the department said no child may return to early childhood development (ECD) programme or partial care facility until such time that the minister has pronounced in government gazette the dates and conditions of re-opening.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Anton Van Der Merwe said they had been working very hard in the background to ensure that all ECDs throughout the country are given the opportunity to open on July 6 irrespective of their affiliations and associations.