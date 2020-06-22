Eastern Cape stepping up efforts to contain Covid-19, says premier
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the Eastern Cape, the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane says it is intensifying efforts to contain the virus through mass screening and targeted testing of significant contacts, SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reported.
A media statement released on Monday by the premier’s office confirmed that 15,751 people in the province had been infected with Covid-19, with 8,035 recoveries and 285 fatalities as of June 21.
The statement also noted that there were 763 health-care workers in the private and public sector infected by the virus.
Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, and OR Tambo and Chris Hani district municipalities have been named as hotspots in the province.
Nelson Mandela Bay has 4,706 people infected. Of these, 2,116 had recovered and 86 people had died.
Buffalo City has 3,811 people infected by the virus, with 2,039 of these having recovered and 46 lives lost.
The office of the premier said the province was intensifying efforts to contain the virus through mass screening and targeted testing of significant contacts. Vulnerable individuals and those with symptoms are being quarantined and isolated, with mass education and awareness programmes also put in place.
“There is provision of clean water, sanitation services, shelter for the homeless, welfare support and psychosocial support to the relatives of people we have lost and to our front-line workers,” read the statement.
“We are putting in place sustainable solutions by investing into our health services, facilities and sustainable infrastructure.”
The labour inspectorate capacity will be increased as part of the approach to manage hotspots, and a two-week plan to track, isolate and account for all positives also forms part the province’s provisions.
To date, 133,790 lab tests in the province have been conducted by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).
An additional 14,546 lab tests were conducted by Ampath and 11,508 by Pathcare.
At least 196 schools have closed across all 12 districts of the province because of Covid-19 infections - 40 of which have already reopened after the buildings were decontaminated, while 132 others will open after three days of screening and decontamination.
