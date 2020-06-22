South Africa

Eastern Cape stepping up efforts to contain Covid-19, says premier

By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 June 2020 - 16:32
The number of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape is at 15,751, with 285 fatalities.
The number of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape is at 15,751, with 285 fatalities.
Image: Supplied

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the Eastern Cape, the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane says it is intensifying efforts to contain the virus through mass screening and targeted testing of significant contacts, SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reported.

A media statement released on Monday by the premier’s office confirmed that 15,751 people in the province had been infected with Covid-19, with 8,035 recoveries and 285 fatalities as of June 21.

The statement also noted that there were 763 health-care workers in the private and public sector infected by the virus.

Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, and OR Tambo and Chris Hani district municipalities have been named as hotspots in the province. 

Nelson Mandela Bay has 4,706 people infected. Of these, 2,116 had recovered and 86 people had died.

Buffalo City has 3,811 people infected by the virus, with 2,039 of these having recovered and 46 lives lost.

The office of the premier said the province was intensifying efforts to contain the virus through mass screening and targeted testing of significant contacts. Vulnerable individuals and those with symptoms are being quarantined and isolated, with mass education and awareness programmes also put in place.

“There is provision of clean water, sanitation services, shelter for the homeless, welfare support and psychosocial support to the relatives of people we have lost and to our front-line workers,” read the statement.

“We are putting in place sustainable solutions by investing into our health services, facilities and sustainable infrastructure.”

The labour inspectorate capacity will be increased as part of the approach to manage hotspots, and a two-week plan to track, isolate and account for all positives also forms part the province’s provisions. 

To date, 133,790 lab tests in the province have been conducted by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

An additional 14,546 lab tests were conducted by Ampath and 11,508 by Pathcare.

At least 196 schools have closed across all 12 districts of the province because of  Covid-19 infections - 40 of which have already reopened after the buildings were decontaminated, while 132 others will open after three days of screening and decontamination.

Shut all Eastern Cape schools, says Sadtu

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union has asked the provincial education department to shut all Eastern Cape schools because of “perpetual ...
News
9 hours ago

24 pupils test positive at Eastern Cape boarding school

A KwaBhaca secondary school in the Alfred Nzo district has reported 24 Covid-19-cases after tests were done on some of the pupils last week
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X