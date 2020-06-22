Eastern Cape stepping up efforts to contain Covid-19, says premier

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise across the Eastern Cape, the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane says it is intensifying efforts to contain the virus through mass screening and targeted testing of significant contacts, SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reported.

A media statement released on Monday by the premier’s office confirmed that 15,751 people in the province had been infected with Covid-19, with 8,035 recoveries and 285 fatalities as of June 21.

The statement also noted that there were 763 health-care workers in the private and public sector infected by the virus.

Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros, and OR Tambo and Chris Hani district municipalities have been named as hotspots in the province.