IN PICS | Rare winter wonderland in Ceres as snow falls

By SowetanLIVE - 11 June 2020 - 14:06
People enjoy the snow in Ceres near the Matroosberg Reserve 135km outside Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Freezing temperatures in Ceres, Western Cape, meant the town's residents could enjoy a day of playing in the snow, a rare occurrence for many parts of SA.

People opted to go outside and brave the cold weather rather than stay warm indoors.

The people of Ceres enjoyed snow fights and admired the winter wonderland in the freezing cold.

The icy weather did not stop people playing and enjoying snow fights in Ceres.
Image: Esa Alexander
The snow was more of a blessing than a curse in Ceres as people played in the cold weather.
Image: Esa Alexander
People wear masks as they enjoy the rare opportunity to enjoy a day of heavy snowfall.
Image: Esa Alexander
A child bundled up in thick winter clothing has a ball playing in the snow in Ceres.
Image: Esa Alexander
Freezing temperatures meant Ceres residents enjoyed a special day in a winter wonderland.
Image: Esa Alexander

