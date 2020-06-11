IN PICS | Rare winter wonderland in Ceres as snow falls
Freezing temperatures in Ceres, Western Cape, meant the town's residents could enjoy a day of playing in the snow, a rare occurrence for many parts of SA.
People opted to go outside and brave the cold weather rather than stay warm indoors.
The people of Ceres enjoyed snow fights and admired the winter wonderland in the freezing cold.
