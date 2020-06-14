South Africa

NPA to review decision to withdraw charges against Sibongiseni Gabada's alleged killer

By Staff Reporter - 14 June 2020 - 08:14
The NPA says it is reviewing the decision to withdraw charges against the man accused of killing Sibongiseni Gabada. File photo.
The NPA says it is reviewing the decision to withdraw charges against the man accused of killing Sibongiseni Gabada. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The National Prosecuting Authority announced on Saturday that it had decided as a 'matter of urgency” to review its decision to withdraw charges against the man charged with the murder of Sibongiseni Gabada.

The decomposing body of Gabada, 36, from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, was found stuffed in a black refuse bag on May 29 after she had been missing for two weeks.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for the murder and made two court appearances before the charges were provisionally withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

But on Saturday, the NPA announced that it had decided to review the decision as a matter of urgency.

“We have also requested an urgent further investigation to be done on the case. We will advise the family and the public once we have made our decision following the review,” it said.

Suspect arrested for murder of mother and child in Belhar

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.
News
22 hours ago

Young woman's body found dumped under tree in Dobsonville

Police are searching for suspects who killed a young woman and dumped her body under a tree in an open space in Dobsonville extension 3 on Friday ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X