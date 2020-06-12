Young woman's body found dumped under tree in Dobsonville

Police are searching for suspects who killed a young woman and dumped her body under a tree in an open space in Dobsonville extension 3 on Friday morning.

Kay Makhubela, Gauteng police spokesperson, said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped where the body was found.

“Community members who were protesting in Dobsonville saw the body of the woman under the tree on their way home and called the police.

“The woman is unknown at the moment, police are calling for anyone who might have reported a missing person or who have not seen his or her female family member to come to Doornkop police station,” Makhubela said.

Police are also appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.