At least six killed, several others injured after truck ploughs into pedestrians in northern KZN
At least six people are believed to have been killed and several others critically injured when a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Initial reports from emergency workers at the site indicated that the truck had lost control and crashed into a number of vehicles before veering into stalls occupied by street vendors.
It is understood that a number of people are still trapped beneath the truck as emergency workers attempt to free them.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.