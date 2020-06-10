South Africa

At least six killed, several others injured after truck ploughs into pedestrians in northern KZN

By Orrin Singh - 10 June 2020 - 13:56

At least six people are believed to have been killed and several others critically injured when a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday. 

Initial reports from emergency workers at the site indicated that the truck had lost control and crashed into a number of vehicles before veering into stalls occupied by street vendors. 

It is understood that a number of people are still trapped beneath the truck as emergency workers attempt to free them. 

This is a developing story. 

Road traffic amendment bill aimed at saving lives and billions in social grants and RAF payouts: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says his department's new bill aimed at cutting out corruption at licensing offices, regulating driving schools and ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Parents must step up: Call as street bash prompts booze ban proposal

Large crowds of unruly teenagers drinking in public in Nelson Mandela Bay have caused a big headache for police — with stun grenades necessary to ...
News
1 day ago

Fatalities as passengers are flung from rolling taxi in Cape Town

A gruesome minibus taxi accident on the N2 towards Cape Town left at least two people dead after the vehicle collided with a lamppost and rolled ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X