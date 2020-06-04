South Africa

Two men electrocuted at Eskom mini substation in Soweto

By staff reporter - 04 June 2020 - 12:14
Two men were electrocuted while allegedly 'illegally operating on an Eskom mini substation' on Tuesday in Tladi, Soweto. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

A suspected electricity thief has died while a second is in a serious condition after being electrocuted in Soweto.

The two men were electrocuted while allegedly “illegally operating on an Eskom mini substation” on Tuesday in Tladi, Soweto, Eskom said on Thursday.

Police are investigating.

Eskom has expressed concern for the loss of life. The power utility warned that unauthorised operations on its electricity infrastructure are not only unsafe, but also lead to power supply interruptions caused by failed transformers due to network overload.

Eskom recently reported the arrest of five members of the community in Orlando East, Soweto, for allegedly illegally tampering with Eskom electricity infrastructure.

“Meter bypasses, illegal connections and tampering with the electricity infrastructure are on the rise, and are the main cause for the prolonged electricity outages experienced by customers during lockdown,” Eskom said.

It added that it had intensified its efforts to safeguard its assets by partnering police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Only three days of load-shedding during winter: Eskom CEO

Eskom is due to implement three days of stage one load-shedding in July when the country enters the height of the winter season
News
21 hours ago

DA wants parliament to probe NDZ over cigarette ban backtrack

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone wants parliament to investigate whether minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma misled the public in justifying the ban on ...
News
2 days ago

