Trio arrested for theft of Eskom transformers worth R500,000

Three man were nabbed by police in Diepsloot in the north of Johannesburg for the alleged theft of ten Eskom transformers worth nearly R500,000, the power utility said on Friday.

The trio was arrested after security personnel, acting on a tip-off, discovered that an illegal construction, just a kilometre away from 11kV overhead power lines, was supplying informal settlements in the area.

“These arrests followed an extensive investigation through the collaboration of Eskom and the SAPS. This is part of an ongoing sting operation as one of the multipronged approaches to deal with any criminality that seeks to undermine Eskom’s efforts to supply electricity,” said Motlhabane Ramashi, Eskom's senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng.

The group was also charged with tampering with the network infrastructure in Diepsloot Ext 13, where cables and poles suspected to belong to City Power were recovered at the scene.