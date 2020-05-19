South Africa

Armed gang holds up security guards, breaks into Durban liquor store

By Orrin Singh - 19 May 2020 - 10:27
Police are investigating a case of business robbery after Pick n Pay Liquors was broken into and robbed in Berea on Tuesday.
An armed gang escaped with a loot of alcohol after breaking into a liquor store in Berea, Durban, on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at Pick n Pay Liquors at the Berea Centre about 5am. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a group of men allegedly held the security guards at gunpoint.

“One of the suspects threatened them with a firearm and the thieves broke the glass door. They took various liquors from the business premises before fleeing in their getaway vehicle. A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS,” said Gwala.

