KZN education department slams circulation of 'old' video of MEC asking teachers not to return to school

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 23 May 2020 - 13:03
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has appealed to the public to ignore an old video of MEC Kwazi Mshengu asking teachers not to return to school
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has denounced a video circulating on social media of MEC Kwazi Lshengu asking teachers not to return to school.

In a statement issued on Saturday the department clarified that the video was old and was being circulated by “mischievous people” hell-bent on causing further confusion.

“We urge people to ignore that video.

“School management teams and teachers are expected to be at school on Monday, May 25.”

The department said premier Sihle Zikalala together with Mshengu would address the media on the state of readiness of schools in the province.

Meanwhile Mshengu took to social media late on Friday to express his dismay at two schools in the province being robbed of essential personal protective equipment.

He said on Twitter: “Two of our schools were broken into last night (Thursday) and PPEs stolen.”

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incidents but could not provide further details.

