Decision to reopen SA schools divides parents

Zukiswa Kamen, whose son is in grade 7 in Komani in the Eastern Cape, said he would not go back to school as scheduled.

"I am scared and I don't want to lose him to the virus. He will just continue with the online education until it is safe for him to go back to school. It does not make sense for me to work from home while he travels to school," Kamen said.

However, Vuyelwa Mdingi, mother of a grade 7 boy, said her child would go back to school because she was struggling with data and the network for online learning at home.

"I don't want him to be left behind, they have lost a lot of school time. I trust the minister when she said our children will be taken care of," she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Students is calling on parliament and provincial legislature members to open at the same time as schools, saying that if it was safe for pupils to return to schools it should also be safe for lawmakers to go back to work. National convenor Katleho Mangoejane said many government officials did not understand the deadly threat Covid-19 posed to schools.

"In our support to the minister for taking the bold step in announcing the reopening of schools subject to safety precautions being observed, we call upon government to also open places of worship," Mangoejane said.