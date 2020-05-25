DA 'welcomes' but EFF 'rejects' Ramaphosa's level 3 announcement

The official opposition, the DA, has welcomed government's announcement that the country will move to Covid-19 alert level three as of June 1, albeit insisting it came six weeks “too late”.

This is while SA's third biggest political party in parliament, the EFF, has rejected the move, calling it one that is tantamount to no lockdown at all.

The parties were reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday night that most of the economy will reopen from June 1.

Ramaphosa also said several restrictions on the movement of people would be lifted, and the sale of certain products, such as alcohol, would be allowed again.

While the DA said it was vindicated after weeks of calls for the economy to be reopened, the EFF said government was no longer relying on scientific data when making decisions about the Covid -19 pandemic.