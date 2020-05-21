Level 3 does not mean war's ended

Almost 900 000 jobs.

That is how much the Gauteng economy is likely to lose, at best, thanks to the Covid-19-induced lockdown according to Premier David Makhura.

At worst, up to 2 million people could be left without work in the province that is the very economic heart of the country.

Economically, the numbers tell a story of widespread disruption from one sector to the next, whose ripple effect will no doubt send shockwaves throughout the rest of the country.