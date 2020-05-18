Mamabolo issues an apology to Malaika Mahlatsi

Some of the allegations Mamabolo had made against Mahlatsi included that they engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse, that she told him that her boss Masina had forced his executive take pay cuts and that she had sought psychological treatment while studying at the Rhodes University.

Mamabolo has now apologised but seemingly only for all allegations in regards to Masina which he admitted were defamatory.

“Permit me to seize this opportunity and extend my regret and apology to Ms Malaika Mahlatsi for the defamatory allegations which I levelled against her on 10th of May 2020, the nature of these allegations implicate her in academic dishonesty, as they create the impression that she is doing the PhD of Masina, this is not true and I therefore retract all statements which speak to that,” he wrote.

He said he regretted having used his phone to record intimate conversations between him and Mahlatsi which he later used against her.

“Ms Malaika Mahlatsi and myself entered into a mutually consented relationship. I conduct a lot of business on the phone and had installed a call recording application since last year.

“I regret that this tool was used to betray the trust birthed from our relationship as lovers, it was on the basis of that relationship that she shared with me her frustrations, it was never with the intentions to put the city of Ekurhuleni into disrepute,” Mamabolo said.​