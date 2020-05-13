Malaika Mahlatsi sues ex-lover for R750,000 for defamation

Political commentator Malaika Mahlatsi is suing her ex-lover Katlego Mamabolo to a tune of R750,000 for publishing defamatory and untruthful statement about her on social media following their break-up.

Through her lawyers, Motalane Inc, Mahlatsi sent a letter of demand to Mamabolo today in which she says he must stop publishing false and malicious statements against her, that he withdraws and retract all his social media posts within 48 hours of receiving the letter.

Mahlatsi also demands that Mamobolo pay, within seven days, R750,000 for “the intentional, wrongful infringement and reputational damage” she suffered due to his social media posts. The letter, dated May 13 2020, stated that they will approach the high court should he fail to meet their demands.

Mahlatsi, who is also a Sowetan columnist, faces imminent suspension from her job as a speechwriter for Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina for the spat that played itself out on social media.

On his Facebook page, Mamabolo posted an audio clip of a conversation between him and Mahlatsi in which she is heard making claims that Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina wants to decrease salaries of staff members of the municipality without consultation."

He also alleged that Mahlatsi had revealed that she had been assisting Masina with research for his PhD studies.

Mamabolo also shared messages and photos that Mahlatsi sent to him before she decided to end their brief relationship, a decision he was not happy with.