Malaika Mahlatsi sues ex-lover for R750,000 for defamation
Political commentator Malaika Mahlatsi is suing her ex-lover Katlego Mamabolo to a tune of R750,000 for publishing defamatory and untruthful statement about her on social media following their break-up.
Through her lawyers, Motalane Inc, Mahlatsi sent a letter of demand to Mamabolo today in which she says he must stop publishing false and malicious statements against her, that he withdraws and retract all his social media posts within 48 hours of receiving the letter.
Mahlatsi also demands that Mamobolo pay, within seven days, R750,000 for “the intentional, wrongful infringement and reputational damage” she suffered due to his social media posts. The letter, dated May 13 2020, stated that they will approach the high court should he fail to meet their demands.
Mahlatsi, who is also a Sowetan columnist, faces imminent suspension from her job as a speechwriter for Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina for the spat that played itself out on social media.
On his Facebook page, Mamabolo posted an audio clip of a conversation between him and Mahlatsi in which she is heard making claims that Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina wants to decrease salaries of staff members of the municipality without consultation."
He also alleged that Mahlatsi had revealed that she had been assisting Masina with research for his PhD studies.
Mamabolo also shared messages and photos that Mahlatsi sent to him before she decided to end their brief relationship, a decision he was not happy with.
“Your publication and broadcasting of such statements and material was calculated to tarnish the reputation, good name and standing of our client and it was defamatory and wrongful,” letter from Mahlatsi’s lawyers read.
“These publications have had and continue to have an adverse effects on our clients personal and professional stature thus undermining her reputation and potential income as a public speaker and academic.“Our client, has a right to dignity and has proceeded to open a criminal case against you with the South African Police Service, which case will be vigorously pursued. Your publication of these statements on your Facebook account under the handle: Katlego Katli Mamabolo has resulted in these defamatory falsehoods ‘going viral’.”
The ANC Women’s League and the EFF in Ekurhuleni have since come to Mahlatsi’s defence and called on Masina to withdraw his intention to suspend her.
They said that Mamabolo’s actions reeked of behaviour typical of an abuser.
In response, Mamabolo said he was activist fighting against gender based violence and that he had “employed” his “extensive network in the private sector to mobilise resources for this struggle”.
“This entire situation, should be an opportunity to reflect, particularly to question how a man defending himself translates to abuse. Allegations on mental health were levelled against me on social media, in my defence, I argue that I have no history with such a condition and further provide pictorial evidence that clarifies that the personality behind these accusations is the person confronted by what I am accused of. It is incomprehensible that any person who takes the task of thinking serious[ly], would translate that to abuse,” he said on his Facebook page.
He said he had not received any communication from Mahlatsi’s lawyers but said he was prepared to defend himself.
“I regret the fact that my fallout with Ms Mahlatsi has been the subject of public spectacle and has further had an impact on people who were not party to our relationship, therefore I apologize (sic) without reservation to the directors and benefactors of Rectitude Private Prosecutions and everyone else who may have been affected.
“The fact that our relationship has come to its conclusion does not negate the reality that we are two individuals that once cared about each other, it is in that context, that I appeal to people not to be too hard on Ms Mahlatsi, furthermore I would like to be afforded the privacy to resolve the issues that inform the contradictions that exist between the two of us. In the absence of further provocation, I will not speak about the intimate details of our relationship,” Mamabolo said.