ANCWL, EFF defend Malaika Mahlatsi, slam 'vicious assault on her person'

The intention by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina to suspend his speech writer Malaika Mahlatsi has been criticised and viewed as a further subjugation of vulnerable women.

The ANC Women’s League and the EFF in Ekurhuleni came to Mahlatsi’s defence and called on Masina to reconsider the decision he announced yesterday.

This is following allegations made on social media by Mahlatsi’s jilted ex-boyfriend during a public spat following their break up.

The man posted an audio clip of a conversation between him and Mahlatsi in which she is heard making claims that Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina wants to decrease salaries of staff members of the municipality without consultation."

Mahlatsi, who is also Sowetan's columnist, is said to have told Mamabolo during their intimate moments that Masina had forced his executives to take pay cuts and donate towards the fight against coronavirus.

He also alleged that Mahlatsi had revealed that she had been assisting Masina with some of his PhD studies.

Mamabolo is said to have further shared messages and photos Mahlatsi sent to him before she decided to end their brief relationship, a decision he was not happy with.