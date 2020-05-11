'Joint rights law to dignify customary marriage'

Cultural experts believe the amended Recognition of Customary Marriages Act will give dignity to customary marriages still practised by many black people across the country.

The new law will see the amendment of certain parts of the Act including the addition of a clause that states that spouses in a customary marriage have joint and equal rights to ownership, rights of management and control over marital property.

Customary unions are still very common in South Africa, with more than 3,150 of them registered in 2018 alone - according to Statistics SA's report on Marriages and Divorces released last month.

Chief Livhuwani Matsila, from the Matsila royal family in Venda, said the numbers released by Stats SA was a drop in the ocean and more people in villages and townships, don't bother registering customary unions with home affairs.