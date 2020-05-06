Cops release photos of men who allegedly tried to kill top Cape Town lawyer
Police have released images of the two men who allegedly tried to murder leading Cape Town criminal attorney William Booth a month ago.
Two armed suspects wearing surgical masks fired shots at the residence of top Cape Town lawyer William Booth on Thursday morning April 9 2020. Booth is the latest lawyer to be targeted in shootings in Cape Town and is considered one of the top organised-crime lawyers in the city.
At 7.10am on April 9, two masked men fired several shots at Booth, 65, at his home in Higgovale. The shots missed and Booth was unharmed.
On Wednesday, police spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut said CCTV cameras filmed the two men for three days before the attack.
“They were dropped off in a white Hyundai Creta, possibly a 2018-20 year model,” he said.
“The vehicle was not fitted with number plates in the front or on the rear, but had a temporary paper number with a GP registration attached to the rear window.
“One of the suspects was wearing an ostentatious ring on his right hand, and one was wearing Kappa branded clothing.”
Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact Col Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531.
-TimesLIVE
