'Lawyers are under siege': friend of advocate gunned down in Cape Town

A close friend of an advocate who was gunned down at a petrol station on Sunday says some members of the legal profession have become "soft targets" in Cape Town.

Advocate Vernon Jantjies, 54, died in a hail of bullets at Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain as he stepped out of a shop.

Police said several shots were fired at the former magistrate, who was practising as an advocate and had represented accused in criminal matters when he died.

Spokesperson Brig Novela Potela said detectives were following leads.

“It is alleged that at 9:40pm the deceased had just stepped out of a shop at a garage in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, when several shots were fired at him. He died on the scene."

Jantjies’s friend, advocate Gilbert Jose, said on Monday the legal profession in Cape Town appeared to be under siege.

Jantjies’s death follows the shooting of other prominent lawyers in the city. They include advocate Pete Mihalik, who was shot while dropping his children at school in Green Point, in October 2018.