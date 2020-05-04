WATCH | Front-line doctors compile 'Hey Jude' video to inspire South Africa

Durban-based doctor Mags Moodley, who participated in the video, said the Covid-19 doctors on call initiative was rolled out early in the country’s epidemic.

“We felt that we needed to be there for the public early on in the epidemic. We are all volunteers and our role is to complement the work the department of health was doing. The fact that we are on the ground and coal face as such gave us a much-needed advantage.

“We realised that early in the pandemic, fear, confusion and anxiety would show up. Thus, as medical doctors, we knew that the step from routine consultation and advice to a countrywide system was not going to be hard for us.”

He said health-care workers worldwide were on the front line and many of their colleagues had fallen in the line of duty.

“The very nature of being a doctor or health-care practitioner means that we have to be in the front line to help humanity to confront and defeat this viral pandemic. The global camaraderie and spirit of resilience felt by all of us worldwide is heartening. Besides helping the public get help on all aspects of testing, safety, quarantine, and signs and symptoms, we have a network of information which we share.

"Knowledge and public understanding of all aspects of Covid-19, passed on in a scientific and truthful way is paramount in preventing spread or the infection, thus we felt we are in the ideal position to do so.”

Moodley said the words of the song were changed to - “hey you, don’t be afraid" - to reassure the public that help was available in their time of need.