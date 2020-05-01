EC premier orders investigation into transport department

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has instructed the provincial treasury to conduct a forensic investigation into allegations made against the provincial transport department.

In a statement on Friday morning, provincial spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the investigation will focus on:

Improper procurement and inflated costs of sanitisers;

Improper procurement of Bailey bridges;

Improper conduct in the expenditure for the funeral service of the Centane bus accident victims; and

Allegations of improper contract between the department and Mioca Lodge to accommodate employees of the department’s roads section for a period more than a year.

“The provincial treasury department has been directed to immediately commence with the investigation and provide a report to the premier,” Sicwetsha said.

Sicwetsha said Mabuyane has noted statements that have been circulating on social media platforms about the implementation of the public service commission report, including allegations that Mabuyane has not acted on the report for various reasons.