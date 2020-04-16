South Africa

Nyanga woman arrested with Mandrax worth more than R25,000

By Iavan Pijoos - 16 April 2020 - 15:08
Police confiscated 502 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R25,100.
Image: Saps

A 55-year-old woman was arrested with Mandrax worth more than R25,000 in Nyanga, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the woman was arrested during an intelligence operation in Lloyd informal settlement on Tuesday. Police confiscated 502 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R25,100.

The woman was arrested and charged with illegal possession of drugs.

