Newborn baby found dead in rubbish bin in Johannesburg suburb

By staff reporter - 28 April 2020 - 12:26
A body of a newborn baby was found a rubbish bin outside a complex in Gauteng.
The body of a newborn baby was found by paramedics on Tuesday morning in a rubbish bin outside a residential complex in Lindhaven, near Roodepoort.

Russel Meiring of ER24 said they made the sad discovery at 10.30am.

"Medics found the newborn wrapped in a plastic bag inside the bin, outside the complex. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the newborn.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene," he said. 

-TimesLIVE

Durban woman with Covid-19 gives birth to 'positive' baby

A Durban woman - who tested positive for Covid-19 when she was admitted to hospital for the birth of her baby last week - is recovering at home with ...
News
1 week ago

Fight to buy newborn baby clothing during lockdown goes to ConCourt

Two organisations have launched an urgent application before the Constitutional Court in which they seek an order that shops which sell clothes for ...
News
3 weeks ago

