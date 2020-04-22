Online booming as businesses embrace influx of lockdown customers

“Our payment data supports this spike, showing that grocery stores, supermarkets and bakeries are among the retailers who have benefited the most during the first two weeks of lockdown with a 357% increase in sales,” says Smit.

The lockdown has spurred further growth in the online purchasing and home delivery of petcare products and essential goods for babies.

“We’ve seen a three-fold and six-fold increase in the number of accounts registered in each industry compared to 2019,” he added.

Smit said that PayFast had seen an 83% year-on-year increase in new business account registrations since the lockdown began.

“These figures provide insight into how local businesses are evolving and leveraging the e-commerce space, to ensure they aren’t put out of business by the economic impact of COVID-19.”