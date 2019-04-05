5 steps to keeping your data safe online and in the "cloud"

The cloud!

What is it exactly? Think iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive - essentially all those sites where you can upload every aspect of your life and retrieve it with a few clicks.

Because we put all kinds of deetsabout our lives on the cloud, we need to know how to make sure our data is safe.

The recent Facebook data breach scandals, cloud services becomingdefunct and hacks of celebrities’ phones are not exactly reassuring. Incidents from the Ashley Madison embarrassment to the Liberty hack right here in Mzansihave made us realise our online data is not necessarily secure.

Documents, account details, pictures-almost everything we deal with on daily basis –can end up being stored on the cloud, so it is important to do all we can to keep our information safe.

Leo Meyer, cybersecurity firmBitdefender’scountry partner for Southern Africa, has given us five tips to help you stay safe, whether you take nudes on your smartphone which are automatically backed up or save sensitive documents on your accounts.

Step 1: Oops! Forgot your password?

Perhaps in a lazy moment you neglected to tell your computer to remember your login details and have forgotten them. Or maybeyou have signed up for so many cloud services you’ve losttrack of them. Make sure you retrieve forgotten passwords and verify the email addresses and phone numbers you have used. This is so you know exactly how to login into every cloud storage account you have.

Step 2: Ghosts from the past can follow you…

How many times have you changed your phone in the past few years? What about laptops or tablets? Computers you used at work? Did you sync cloud accounts to devices you no longer use? Do you even remember? That is a security risk right there.

While sites do their best to monitor your account for suspicious activity, it’s a good idea to unlink any devices you no longer use. Also, change the passwords to your accounts to make sure you don’t get any nasty surprises from an old phone.

The same goes for the browsers associated with your account or linked apps that integrate with the service. You have no guarantee one of those apps won’t be breached and your personal details leaked as a result.The rule should be, if you don’t use it, unlink it.