WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations

By Orrin Singh - 05 April 2020 - 15:50

A KwaZulu-Natal bridal couple will spend their first few hours as husband and wife behind bars after being arrested at their wedding on Sunday.

Members of the police and defence force gatecrashed a wedding in Nseleni, northern KZN, arresting the bridal couple, the pastor and more than 50 of their wedding guests.

Senior police sources in the area told TimesLIVE that the arrests were made after police received a tip off of a wedding taking place in the area, that contravened the lockdown regulations pertaining to the amount of people allowed at a gathering.

“We are currently processing them. They will be taken to Empangeni police station and kept in the holding cells,” an officer said.

This is the second wedding-related arrest in the province. The Sunday Times reported how an Nkandla school principal, Jabulani Zulu, 48, and his fiancée, Nomthandazo Mkhize, 38, were arrested last Saturday shortly after taking their vows.

