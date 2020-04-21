Hospital boss allegedly 'forces' clerk to work despite Covid-19 symptoms

A clerk at Nessie Knight Hospital in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, alleges that she was threatened by the hospital's CEO Nozabalisa Nondaba when she wanted to test for Covid-19.

The clerk in the outpatient unit, who requested to remain anonymous, said on Thursday last week she had flu symptoms but decided to go to work.

"When I got to work, I felt weak and not even the flu medication was helping. I told my supervisor that I wanted to see a doctor as I suspected I had Covid-19 symptoms.

"I left for my place because my colleagues were also panicking. When I was at home I called the infection control nurse asking him to come screen me. He reported to the CEO who called, telling me to come back to work or I will get leave without pay," she said.

She said she tried to explain to Nondaba that she was not feeling well but that fell on deaf ears.

"Even though I understand that you're not supposed to walk around if you suspect that you might be infected with the virus, I forced my self to walk to her office just for her to see I was truly not feeling well. She told me to wait for someone who will screen me but in the meantime I should go back to work.