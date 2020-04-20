Three companies join hands to fight Covid-19
Three Johannesburg-listed companies have stepped up efforts to fight Covid-19 by donating hand sanitisers to some of the country's biggest public hospitals.
Petrochemical giant Sasol and mining firm AngloGold Ashanti have teamed-up with an aim to assist in protecting medical staff and patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic, Helen Joseph and Leratong hospitals.
The partnership, which includes Imperial, will see the two companies sharing the cost of producing the hand sanitisers, while Imperial has brought its freight and logistics expertise by ensuring that the sanitiser tanks are transported from Sasol to the four hospitals in Gauteng.
"Sasol has significantly intensified its relief efforts towards Covid-19 by generously agreeing to support the increased production of the hand sanitiser and will share the cost of production with AngloGold Ashanti, which will also provide the specially manufactured bulk-storage tanks for the product.
"Imperial, which is playing a pivotal role in ensuring South Africa’s supply chains continue to function, has brought its freight and logistics expertise to bear by ensuring that the sanitiser tanks are safely transported from Sasol to the four hospitals in Gauteng. Additional partners will be sought to ensure this project is not only sustainable but could perhaps be extended to other facilities," said the companies in a joint media statement released on Monday.
Their intervention come as the number of confirmed cases of the highly infectious coronavirus stands at 3,304 while 52 people have perished from the disease.
"It is crucial to have enough supplies of hand sanitiser to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals.
"The current precautions being taken at all medical facilities and the expected increase in cases in the months ahead will require medical facilities to have more than their usual stock of sanitiser.
'The partnering companies have worked closely with the dedicated clinical managers at the hospitals to find an innovative way to address the need for sanitiser in a sustainable way," read the statement.
Thabiet Booley, a senior vice-president of Sasol’s Base Chemicals, division, said: “Sasol recognises its duty and responsibility to support our fenceline communities and society at large in these challenging and uncertain times.
"Through our strategic partnership with AngloGold Ashanti and Imperial, we are pleased that our internally produced sanitisers will provide these hospitals with hand disinfection hygiene support to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading to frontline medical staff, patients and visitors.”
“We’re proud to join hands with our peers at Sasol and Imperial in this crucial effort toward our collective goal of flattening and eventually bending the curve,” Dr Bafedile Chauke, AngloGold Ashanti vice- president: health, said.
“A partnership that brings together not only capital, but complementary assets and skill sets will be vital to changing the course of this pandemic. We are united in the mission to keep those at the frontline of this battle safe from infection,” said Imperial Group chief executive, Mohammed Akoojee.
“We are honoured and humbled to play a part in delivering much-needed goods and some peace of mind in these highly uncertain times.”
