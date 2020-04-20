Three companies join hands to fight Covid-19

"Sasol has significantly intensified its relief efforts towards Covid-19 by generously agreeing to support the increased production of the hand sanitiser and will share the cost of production with AngloGold Ashanti, which will also provide the specially manufactured bulk-storage tanks for the product.

"Imperial, which is playing a pivotal role in ensuring South Africa’s supply chains continue to function, has brought its freight and logistics expertise to bear by ensuring that the sanitiser tanks are safely transported from Sasol to the four hospitals in Gauteng. Additional partners will be sought to ensure this project is not only sustainable but could perhaps be extended to other facilities," said the companies in a joint media statement released on Monday.

Their intervention come as the number of confirmed cases of the highly infectious coronavirus stands at 3,304 while 52 people have perished from the disease.

"It is crucial to have enough supplies of hand sanitiser to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals.

"The current precautions being taken at all medical facilities and the expected increase in cases in the months ahead will require medical facilities to have more than their usual stock of sanitiser.

'The partnering companies have worked closely with the dedicated clinical managers at the hospitals to find an innovative way to address the need for sanitiser in a sustainable way," read the statement.