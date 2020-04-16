UCT targets September for resumption of lectures, laptops sent to needy students

“The senate executive committee has approved a calendar that assumes the need for remote teaching throughout the second and third quarters, with a return to contact teaching on campus in the fourth quarter,” said Lange.

“Undergraduate and postgraduate students who are registered for course work will be taught remotely.

“The calendar has been organised assuming that as from September 1 we will be able to begin bringing students back. This may involve a staggered return, beginning with students in specific programmes that rely on face-to-face teaching.

“The current proposed calendar makes allowances for a summer term that will run into 2021, pushing the beginning of the new academic year to March 2021. Again, this plan is subject to change, and a return to campus may happen earlier or later, depending on national directives.”

Lange said a student survey had identified students who need laptops and meet the criteria for receiving them on loan.

“We have acquired computers to be made available. Because of the importance of helping as many students as possible to continue their studies online, we have arranged for door-to-door delivery of the laptops to these needy undergraduate and postgraduate students,” she said.

Plans to help students without internet access were still being developed. “One possible proposal, which is still under development, is to deliver flash disks and printed materials to these students.