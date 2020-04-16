Tributes to legendary photographer Tsheko Kabasia
The brother of former Sowetan and Sunday World photographer Tsheko Kabasia has described him as a coolest Rastafarian, kind and funny.
Kabasia, 58, died in hospital on Tuesday after a long illness.
Abram yesterday described his brother as the coolest Rastafarian he knew, but also someone he looked up to.
"He was a lovely guy who was loved by people. He was very kind and funny, but would not hesitate to tell you when you were wrong. He shot from the hip," Abram told Sowetan.
He said his brother loved arts and enjoyed playing the piano. "It's going to be sad not hearing the sweet melody coming from him playing the piano. We enjoyed a good relationship and we are sad that he left us," Abram said.
He said Kabasia is survived by two children who considered him a role model.
Kabasia's death came as a shock to many, with tributes pouring in following the announcement of his death.
Long-time friend and former colleague Antonio Muchave said he spoke to the late lensman a day before he died.
"We didn't talk much, but had agreed to talk on Tuesday [the day of his death]. He was one of the best in the industry. I remember how he was helpful when he joined our newsroom during the migration from film to digital. He was more than helpful and was willing to teach us. He was a gentleman," Muchave said.
He said the industry had lost a great shooter and that it would be difficult to process his death.
"The quality of his pictures was second to none. He wasn't doing photography for the salary, but for the arts and the love of it," Muchave said.
Veli Nhlapo, who worked with Kabasia for eight years at Sowetan and Sunday World, said Kabasia was a "slave for theatre and arts photography".
"He enjoyed shooting arts, dance and theatre. He was a born artist. He would kill you for an opportunity to shoot an arts event. But he was humble and kept to himself. I have lost a friend and a brother.
"It's also sad because he died on the same day that Bongani Mnguni [former Sowetan and Sunday World lensman] died, but a year apart. That has really touched me."
Sowetan deputy news editor Sibongile Mashaba said Kabasia was a bubbly person.
"His laughter was capturing. He joked a lot and there was never a dull moment when he was around. He was efficient and loved photography. May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace," Mashaba said.
Kabasia's family said they were yet to confirm his burial date as arrangements were still under way.
The pictures are a selection of Kabasia's work over the years.
