Tributes to legendary photographer Tsheko Kabasia

The brother of former Sowetan and Sunday World photographer Tsheko Kabasia has described him as a coolest Rastafarian, kind and funny.

Kabasia, 58, died in hospital on Tuesday after a long illness.

Abram yesterday described his brother as the coolest Rastafarian he knew, but also someone he looked up to.

"He was a lovely guy who was loved by people. He was very kind and funny, but would not hesitate to tell you when you were wrong. He shot from the hip," Abram told Sowetan.

He said his brother loved arts and enjoyed playing the piano. "It's going to be sad not hearing the sweet melody coming from him playing the piano. We enjoyed a good relationship and we are sad that he left us," Abram said.

He said Kabasia is survived by two children who considered him a role model.

Kabasia's death came as a shock to many, with tributes pouring in following the announcement of his death.