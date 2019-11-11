South Africa

Thunderstorm warning for six provinces on Monday

By TimesLIVE - 11 November 2019 - 07:33
The aftermath of a hail storm at Parkview golf course in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Paul Henry

Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, northern KwaZulu-Natal, the south-western parts of Limpopo, the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West on Monday.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued the alert in its travellers' forecast.

It also warned of conditions conducive to fires over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams were placed on high alert after a warning on Sunday of possible thunderstorms and localised flooding.

Today’s maximum temperatures will be 28°C in Johannesburg, 32°C in Bloemfontein, 21°C in Cape Town, 22°C in Durban and 21°C in Port Elizabeth, where isolated showers and strong winds are expected.

