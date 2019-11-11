Thunderstorm warning for six provinces on Monday
Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, northern KwaZulu-Natal, the south-western parts of Limpopo, the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West on Monday.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued the alert in its travellers' forecast.
Warning:11/11/2019 08h00 TO:11/11/2019 23h00 Heavy rain- Leading to localized flooding and reduced visibility is expected over parts of Ugu and Ethekwini DMs from today..SAWS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2019
It also warned of conditions conducive to fires over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams were placed on high alert after a warning on Sunday of possible thunderstorms and localised flooding.
Seeing that the thunderstorm season is upon us, here is a reminder of the difference between normal and severe thunderstorms.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 3, 2019
REMEMBER: When thunder roars, go indoors! #BeWeatherSMART @_ArriveAlive @N3Route @huisgenoot @landbou @GrainSA @AgriSAOfficial @FarmersWeeklySA pic.twitter.com/0V9d2DrqX2
Today’s maximum temperatures will be 28°C in Johannesburg, 32°C in Bloemfontein, 21°C in Cape Town, 22°C in Durban and 21°C in Port Elizabeth, where isolated showers and strong winds are expected.
