Cansa defrauded of 'significant funds' over five years, employee sacked

The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) has opened a criminal case and strengthened its internal financial controls after uncovering extensive fraud by an employee, who has now been dismissed.

Cansa's board of directors said the organisation had lost "significant funds".

After a red flag was raised during an internal audit, the board commissioned an independent forensic investigation, it said in a statement.

"The independent forensic investigation confirmed that an employee unlawfully misappropriated funds for personal gain. The investigation uncovered that the employee was not working alone, making the fraud more difficult to detect.

"Further investigations then revealed that the fraud was committed over a period of five years, resulting in a substantial loss."

Elize Joubert, Cansa’s CEO, said the fraud was only uncovered recently.

"As soon as we became aware of this, we immediately started an investigation, that uncovered this dishonest and unscrupulous act."

Disciplinary procedures were instituted, after which the employee was dismissed, and criminal charges were laid.

Cansa said it is pursuing all legal avenues to recover the stolen funds and minimise the losses incurred.

The board added a further independent investigation is currently under way to ensure that the full extent of Cansa’s exposure is uncovered and to recommend internal control process and governance improvements to prevent similar occurrences in future.