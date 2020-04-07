Universities react to Covid-19 fallout

A common reopening date, online learning and reconfiguring the academic calendar to align it with that of the northern hemisphere - these are all possible scenarios for SA tertiary institutions dealing with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to Universities South Africa (USAf), which released a statement ahead of a scenario planning meeting by the Covid-19 departmental task team established by higher education minister Blaze Nzimande.

The departmental task team is led by deputy minister Buti Manamela and is set to make recommendations around how to deal with the academic year and Covid-19.

According to the statement, the debates that arose in the meeting held by vice-chancellors recognised that universities may be forced to stay totally closed until the national lockdown is lifted and might consider reopening around August or September alongside the university system in the northern hemisphere.